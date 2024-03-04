State Patrol Mourns Loss Of Trooper Hit From Behind Over Weekend

A memorial outside the Washington State Patrol office in Marysville is growing for a trooper who was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

Trooper Christopher Gadd was parked on the right shoulder of I-5 in Marysville when he was hit from behind by a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed just before 3 am.

Image of fallen State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd 3-3-24

The suspect's vehicle was then hit by a van.

Gadd died at the scene.

The driver of the van was hospitalized.

A Lynnwood man was arrested for vehicular homicide.

Gadd was born in Pasco and graduated from Kentlake High School in Kent.

He had worked for Washington State Patrol since 2021. He was 27-years-old.

Nearly 100 police and first responder vehicles are lining the area to show support and solidarity for the fallen Trooper. 3-3-24

According to the State Patrol, it was the 33rd line of duty death for the agency. Detective Eric Gunderson died after contracting COVID-19 at a work conference in September 2021. Before that, Trooper Justin Schaffer was hit and killed March 24, 2020, while placing spike strips on I-5 near Chehalis.

In a statement, the patrol said, “We mourn the loss of all the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our state and to the public. Today, we hold a special place in our hearts for the families and colleagues of our fallen."

In a post on the social platform X, Gov. Jay Inslee said it is an "incredibly sad day" for the State Patrol. He said he and first lady Trudi Inslee "send our deepest condolences to the trooper’s family and loved ones."