Investigation Continues On Fire In Unoccupied Quincy Building

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire in an unoccupied former pizza restaurant in Quincy.

Grant County Fire District 3 was sent to the building at 704 F Street SW in Quincy just after midnight Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings and bring the fire under control.

A search of the building found no one inside.

Grant County Fire District 3 was joined by Protection One EMS on the scene.

Fire District 3 was assisted by Grant County Fire District 13 (Ephrata Rural) and Ephrata Fire in battling the fire.