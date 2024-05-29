Fundraiser Being Held For Firefighter In Need Of Prosthetic Leg

Grant County Fire District No. 3 is holding a pancake feed and fundraiser for an 18-year-old Ephrata man who needs a prosthetic leg.

Ben Belino lost his leg in a car crash near Quincy in October, 2022, only a few months after becoming a cadet in training with District 3.

"While he was a cadet he was actually doing one of our certification academies for becoming a firefighter and that's when he got in the wreck", says District 3 Captain Doug Batey. "He was actually going home from one of our trainings when the accident happened that caused him to lose his leg."

The tragic collision hasn't prevented Belino from assisting District 3 as a cadet but now that he's 18 years old and can join them as a fully-certified volunteer firefighter, he requires a special type of prosthetic designed for firefighters.

"He cannot go interior firefighting without this special prosthetic leg," says Batey. "It's specially designed to go inside of his structural gear and attaches to it."

The fundraiser is aiming to raise $20,000 to help Belino purchase the special prosthetic so he can fully rejoin the District's ranks as a firefighter.

Since losing his leg, Belino has become a para-athlete and won the WIAA State Cross Country Wheelchair Championship last fall. He's also won five other State titles, including four at the 2023 Track & Field Wheelchair Events.

The pancake feed will take place from 7-11 a.m. this Saturday (June 1) at the District 3 station, 1201 Central Avenue in Quincy.

The suggested donation will be $7 per person and those who would like to assist Belino can also donate online by clicking here.