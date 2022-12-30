Person Rescued From House Fire Near Quincy

A person is recovering after being rescued from a burning home by firefighters near Quincy.

i Fiber One reports that Grant County Fire District 3 was sent to a building fire just before 11 p.m. Thursday at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest.

A 911 caller told firefighters someone could be trapped inside the home where black smoke was coming from the front door.

Firefighters entered the home and saved the person, who was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for injuries.

The home was heavily damaged.

The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Grant County Fire District #3 thanked the following agencies for helping with response to the fire: Protection-1 EMS, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Grant County Fire Marshal's Office, Quincy Police Department - WA