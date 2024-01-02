Ephrata Man Suffers Life-Threatening Burns In New Year’s Eve Fire

An Ephrata man is in the hospital after police say he suffered life-threatening burns during a fire in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies and fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire in a gazebo in the 17000 block of Road B Northwest at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon their arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the 50-year-old conscious and alert and suffering from severe burns.

The man, whose name has not been released to the media, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where his current status is unavailable.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it's believed the fire may have been fueled by propane but is not being investigated as arson.

"As of right now, there's nothing that would lead us to believe there's anything suspicious about the fire, which is being termed as 'an accident'."

Grant County Fire District No. 13 and the Ephrata Police Department assisted in responding to the incident.