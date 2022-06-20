Investigation Reveals Non Lethal Force Police Used Before Man Killed

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is providing more information on the officer-involved shooting that happened on Western Avenue in Wenatchee earlier this month.

Police shot and killed 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford of Jackson, California, June 4th as he reportedly charged officers with a knife.

According to a release Monday by the SIU, a review of body worn cameras and in-car video cameras show the use of two less-lethal options of force before deadly force was used on Rutherford.

Investigators say three less lethal projectiles were fired from a launcher and a Taser was used.

Four Wenatchee police officers connected to the incident remain on administrative leave.

