Popular Chain in Washington to Close 35 Locations in U.S.

A very well-known restaurant chain in Washington is rumored to be closing locations.

According to Today.com, Dine Brands Global, which owns Applebee's and IHOP, will be closing several locations across the country this year. In 2017, more than 100 Applebee's restaurants were shut down. In 2023, 33 Applebee's were permanently closed.

Applebee's operates 36 restaurants in Washington.

There's an Applebee's for each town in Tri-Cities. It's a popular place to take the family with something for everyone on the menu. From chicken wonton tacos to cocktails for those 21-years and over, there's something for everyone with an entire section on the menu for kids.

At this time, it's not known which Applebee's locations will be closing.

Get our free mobile app

Many of the locations that are chosen to close are struggling to perform. Dine Brands announced during an earnings conference call that they expect 25-35 Applebee's locations to close. According to Eat This, Not That, this year's planned closures continue along the trend of weeding out underperforming restaurants. While Applebee's had planned for 2023 to be a year of growth for the company, that didn't happen. 2024 it seems, won't be any different.

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

I couldn't tell you the last time I visited an Applebee's. Although, as of this writing, TODAY seems like the perfect time. I wonder if they still have the amazing Appetizer sampler? Check that! They do! It's now called The Classic Combo. It features wings, spinach and artichoke dip, mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadilla, and tortilla chips.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman