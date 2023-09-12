Step Inside this Extraordinary Lighthouse Home in Oregon: A Coastal Paradise Awaits You!

Yachats, Oregon. It may not be as famous as some larger Oregon coastal towns, but it has gained recognition among nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those looking for a tranquil coastal getaway. The town’s shoreline is littered with sea caves and coves and is considered one of the prime locations in the Pacific Northwest. And now, you can own one of the most sought-after properties on the Oregon coast.

Cleft of The Rock Lighthouse is on the market, and after you see the view and take a tour inside of this amazing property you’ll see why it’s priced at $2.25 million dollars. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2300 square foot lighthouse home is perfectly perched on the edge of the mighty Pacific Ocean and is surrounded by two acres of spectacular beauty and privacy.

Imagine taking a short drive down your own winding private road which eventually lands you at a stunning architectural custom-built masterpiece. Everything about Cleft of The Rock Lighthouse will make you feel like you’re a real lighthouse keeper. Imagine yourself sitting in a rocking chair watching the waves and sea life or sitting by a warm fire during a coastal winter storm. Does this sound like paradise to you? Well, there’s only one thing left to do. Scroll down and take a digital tour and explore this property inside and out. It’s listed by Stacey Clendenin of Realty One Group at the Beach.