Camping season is upon us and for those looking for privacy, views, and an incredible rush - then this campsite located on a cliffside in Index, Washington will leave you hanging for a night or two. Forget putting up a tent in a crowded Pacific Northwest campground – it’s a guarantee you won’t have many camping neighbors at this site.

Cliffside camping isn't for everyone.

This experience is not for anyone afraid of heights, so unless you have nerves of steel and a hunger for an adrenaline experience, don’t book the experience - you’ll likely get a terrible night’s sleep. On the other hand, if you think this is your thing, those who have done it say it was an experience of a lifetime. And, you'll have a story to tell your friends and family for many years to come. Plus, imagine the photos and video you’ll be able to capture.

How much does it cost to camp on a cliffside?

The site is available for two days or more and will run you about $1200 for two people for two nights. The guide and owner of Indigo Alpine Guides, Jack Bynum has 17 years of climbing experience and emphasizes safety as the number one priority. Simply put, you'll be in good hands.

How do you get to the cliffside campsite?

If you’re an experienced climber you get the best of both worlds - starting with a 4-pitch climb to the “portaledge” (what you’ll be sleeping on). If you don’t have climbing experience, no worries, you can hike to the top of the cliff wall and you’ll be lowered down and hoisted back up. The site stresses your level of climbing experience isn’t an issue but some level of physical fitness is good. And, yes, plus-size people are welcome. Be sure to read over the FAQ before you reserve the site.

Okay, so you're on the side of a cliff, what if you have to go number two”?

According to the guide, the best course of action is to go before the trip, but if you absolutely had to go, they would hoist you up to use the facilities. If you have to pee, well, that's easy, you just go over the side - you'll feel a little exposed if you're squatting. One other piece of information, if you're looking to cross off a "mile-high" type experience, it's strongly discouraged for safety reasons.

To learn more about the campsite check out the information here. One final thought - makes sure you like the person you go with – you’ll be hanging out for a while. Ha!

