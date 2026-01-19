WANTED: The Biggest 12th Man Seahawks Fans in All of Washington

Think you're one of the BIGGEST 12th Man fans around? You could be interviewed on national TV right before the NFC Championship game this week! See all the details below!

Seattle Seahawks fan Darth Vader Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images loading...

THE BIGGEST 12TH MAN FANS IN WASHINGTON STATE: WHERE Y'ALL AT?!

Producers at FOX are gearing up for an epic game this Sunday when the fight for the NFC Championship goes down on Lumen Field at 3:30 p.m. But before the game arrives, FOX is on the hunt for the biggest 12th Man fans in Washington State.

The interviews of the biggest 12th Man fans will take place high atop the Space Needle in Seattle on Thursday, January22nd and Friday, January 23rd. They're only looking for the top 1% of the biggest 12th Man Seattle Seahawks fans only!

Interview questions will include things like how long you've been a fan, why the Seahawks are your favorite NFL team, and more!

Washington State fans of all ages and backgrounds can and should apply!

Biggest 12th Man Fans Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images loading...

HOW TO APPLY TO BE INTERVIEWED BY FOX ON NATIONAL TV

🏈Email a photo of yourself dressed up as your idea of the BIGGEST, CRAZIEST, and WILDEST Seattle Seahawk fan to Colin Fuges or to me. You can also call Colin directly at (215) 807-9707. You just might get picked for the interview, so good luck!

🏈I can't stress this enough how much of a time crunch this is; you have to email us your photos ASAP before the FOX TV producers finish selecting their pics for the interviews. The deadline is Wednesday, January 22, 2026, by NOON!

If you know someone who is such a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, it's practically their LIFE and personality, then tell them about this once-in-a-lifetime chance before the opportunity passes them by.