Burn Ban In Place On Forest Land Under State DNR Management

A burn ban is now in place on all land under the management of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The ban went into effect at 1 pm Wednesday.

It prohibits outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on all DNR managed forest land.

The ban runs through the end of September and may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.

A release from the department says the restrictions have gone into effect because fire danger is increasing, while numerous fires are already burning across the state.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says conditions are especially hazardous for wildfires.

“The record-breaking temperatures we are seeing this week have left our state bone dry,” said Franz, “I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside and stay alert when you are outdoors.”

Many areas east of the Cascades will see temperatures at or above 100 for most of the next week with some locations reaching well above 110.

DNR says the burn ban is a critical step in reducing the start of wildfires as fire dangers continue to stay elevated.

The agency is advising people who are recreating outside to take precautions by doing several things.

The public is asked to check restrictions and conditions before heading out, stay on established trails, and make sure tow chains are properly secured and not dragging on pavement.

Residents who see smoke should call 911 to report the fire. For tips on how to stay safe during fire season, go here.