Residential campfires are now banned in unincorporated Chelan County.

With unseasonably hot and windy conditions this weekend, the Chelan County fire marshal is banning all residential campfires in the county's unincorporated areas.

The ban does not include propane-fueled campfire units, nor does it apply to commercially made barbecues and camp stoves.

Get our free mobile app

“It’s just too dry out there already,” said Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen. “Overall, conditions are shaping up to be a hazardous wildfire season. We need everyone on board with restrictions and to be vigilant about not causing a wildfire in our county.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Friday through Monday with highs hovering close to 100 degrees by Monday.

The banning of residential campfires comes only four days after the outdoor burning of yard debris restriction went into place Sunday. The new ban says Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place across the county's unincorporated areas, both in the valley and mountain areas. Stage 2 restrictions also ban target shooting outside of a gun range.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider a resolution closing the dirt portions of Horse Lake and Burch Mountain Roads in Wenatchee the week of the Fourth of July holiday. They will also hold a public hearing to take comments on updates to the Chelan County Fire Hazard areas. The county says these proposed changes simplify and clarify restrictions during fire season. The public hearing is 10:15 a.m. Monday June 9 in the board's chambers at 400 Douglas Street.