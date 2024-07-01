If you're a parent how are you preparing your child for the future? A new survey by Test Prep Insight https://testprepinsight.com/resources/percentage-of-parents-embracing-authoritarian-parenting-style/ has found parents are starting to get tough with kids shifting to stricter or what's being called 'authoritarian parenting.'

ARE YOU LOOKING AT YOUR KIDS SCHOOL WORK?



49% of the 3,000 parents surveyed are saying they're getting tougher with kids looking closer at their children's academic work to help steer them in the right direction in the future.

IT'S HAPPENING IN WASHINGTON STATE

In Washington State parents are very concerned and the survey found 44% implementing stricter rules as they become more and more concerned about how kids will grow into adults. Matt Ross of Test Prep Insight points out, “At this juncture of profound labor market shifts prompted by AI and other technological advancements, our study is very pertinent. It not only underscores the changing dynamics of parental expectations but also highlights a societal tilt towards more intensive academic supervision.”

PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO FUN TIME

37% of the parents say they need to organize "their children's leisure with structured activities, suggesting a preference for regimented skill-building over free play."

“As these findings suggest, there's a rising tide of parents who prioritize structured education and career success over individual passions. While some may view this as a pragmatic response to an unpredictable economic future, others may question the potential long-term effects of such intense parental control on children's development and well-being,” says Ross.

