East Wenatchee Police To Host National Night Out Event

Families and residents from the East Wenatchee are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 17 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide for the National Night Out, now in it's 40th year

National Night out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.

The East Wenatchee Police Department will host the event for the community at Eastmont Community Park, 255 N Georgia Ave, East Wenatchee, WA on August 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Events will be held near the Eastmont Aquatic Center and include free food, activities and free raffle giveaways including TREK bicycles.

East Wenatchee's event is co-sponsored locally by Cascade Auto Center, Coastal Farm & Ranch, TREK, Coca-Cola, Columbia Fruit Packers, First Net, La Pera, Target Zero, Fred Meyer, Crunch Pak, The Home Depot, Lit Letters, Douglas County PUD and Karrah Creative.

Across the nation, neighbors are asked to observe National Night Out by locking their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa and L.E.A.D.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Credit: City of East Wenatchee Credit: City of East Wenatchee loading...

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

For more information, please visit natw.org.