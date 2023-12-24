East Wenatchee Police Seek Suspect For Theft, Hit And Run

East Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to track down a man wanted for several crimes.

They say Reynaldo Leroy Rodriguez has been stealing from local businesses and has committed organized retail theft in Wenatchee.

He also has three warrants for his arrest that include one for theft, and is the suspected driver in a hit and run crash in the East Wenatchee Safeway parking lot.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911, or contact East Wenatchee Police #EWPDPatrol #notimeforgrincheshere