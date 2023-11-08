Man Arrested For Vehicle Prowl In East Wenatchee

A 31-year-old Waterville man faces vehicle prowl charges after being arrested by East Wenatchee Police.

Officers say a caller told them he watched the man try to break into several vehicles 700 block of N Baker Avenue at about 7:45pm Tuesday.

The caller said the man fled the scene in a car when he informed the man that he was contacting police.

Officers say they tracked the man down in the downtown area at 3rd Street NE and Valley Mall Parkway and took him into custody.

The man is charged with three counts of Attempted Vehicle Prowl 2nd Degree. His vehicle, a 1990’s Buick passenger car, was towed and is pending a search warrant.

Officers say an investigation is ongoing and would like the public to call Rivercom at (509) 663-9911 with any additional information about the investigation.