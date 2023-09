East Wenatchee Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly stole a purse containing a wallet, credit cards, and over $4,000 in cash at a recent church fundraiser.

The suspect is a white woman who was last seen in a maroon 2003 Kia Sedona (pictured).

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact East Wenatchee Police at our lobby - 50 Simon Street SE, East Wenatchee - or by calling RiverCom, 509-663-9911.