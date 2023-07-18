Semi Rolls, Slows Traffic Near Royal City

Traffic on State Route 26 was slowed Tuesday morning after a rollover accident involving a single semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the wreck happened at around 9:30 a.m.

"The semi was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 approximately six miles east of Royal City when it drifted onto the eastbound shoulder and overcorrected. It then went back into the westbound lane where it rolled onto its side and came to rest in a ditch."

Weber says the driver and lone occupant of the semi, 65-year-old Balwant Singh of Auburn, was cited for causing the accident.

"Due to the nature of the collision and what it was the driver is being cited for negligent driving in the second degree."

Singh was transported to Samartian Hospital with what Weber decribed as minor injuries.

No portion of the highway was blocked due to the crash.