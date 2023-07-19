Man In Jail After Lengthy Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle

A man is in jail after leading at least four separate law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit that covered parts of two different counties.

The incident began around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when police in Union Gap attempted to pull over 33-year-old Shaun Jackson of Bellingham for an allegedly stealing from a business and pointing a gun at a witness and he fled.

Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the Washington State Patrol followed Jackson into neighboring Grant County where police decided to break off the pursuit on State Route 243 due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, Jackson was seen driving a pickup truck that had just been reported as stolen and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office re-established the pursuit on State Route 262.

"The suspect's vehicle left the highway and entered the wildlife refuge from Road K.2 Southeast," says Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "He then swerved in an apparent attend to collide with deputies when he re-entered State Route 262."

Foreman says the chase ended when the truck Jackson allegedly stole broke down.

"The pursuit continued until the pickup Jackson was driving became disabled when he left the roadway and drove through a field."

Jackson was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to authorities in Union Gap.

A female who was with Jackson during the pursuit was released and will not be charged.

Jackson is currently being held in the Yakima County Jail on multiple charges, including felony eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, and second-degree assault.