I had not heard of this urban legend until today. Now, my thoughts are filled with curiosity!

EXPLORING THE OLDEST WINERY IN WASHINGTON

The first winery in Washington state is nearly 100 years old. It was created with the partnership of two companies: Pommerelle Wine Company and the National Wine Company in 1934.

Seventy years ago, American Wine Growers formed on the Woodinville property and in 1967, the name Ste Michelle bloomed, and the chateau came along thereafter.

THE HAUNTING OF MANOR HOUSE (AT CHATEAU STE MICHELLE)

Chateau Ste Michelle's Manor House is allegedly haunted.

The site where Chateau Ste Michelle originated is on the national list of historic houses and was built in 1910. It's called the Manor House and was designed by Nellie Stimson, the owner's wife. This is the location that some say is haunted!

One tale is that a psychic medium who visited the property claimed to have had supernatural contact with the owner of Manor House, his wife, and other family members.

Another particularly curious rumor I've heard about Manor House has nothing to do with being haunted; it has to do with whispers of there being a secret bar in the basement during The Prohibition.

I wonder if that rumor is true! I'm quite fascinated with stories of underground speakeasies!

Today, you can rent out the Manor House. It will seat about 40 to 60 people and is a gorgeous venue for quaint, intimate gatherings or small upscale events.

