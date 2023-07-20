Badger Mountain Fire Growing Above East Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is currently responding to a brush fire in East Wenatchee within the Badger Mountain area.

As of 6pm the fire is estimated at over 700 acres.

At 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called out to a brush fire on Badger Mountain Road at milepost 6, East Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was initially 5-acres in size and moving rapidly, prompting a call for air resources and dozers due to the terrain.

The fire could potentially move further into Douglas County towards Waterville, depending on the direction of the wind.

Wenatchee Valley Fire have called for law enforcement assistance to place a roadblock on Badger Mountain Road between milepost 13 and Canyon Hill Road. That area will be closed off to the public.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has also restricted Columbia River access between the Odabashian and George Sellar Bridges. Boaters and watercraft are requested to stay out of the water in that area so planes may have uninhibited access for dipping the river for water to fight the fire.

Five fixed wing aircraft and two helicopters are assigned to the fire and state mobilization for additional resources have been ordered by Chief Brian Brett with Wenatchee Valley Fire.

Level one evacuations were issued to residents near Clark Road, Bromiley Rd area, and U.75 SW where it meets with Badger Mtn Rd, Rd 9, Rd 10 SW, Rd 9.5 SW, and Rd S SW.