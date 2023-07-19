GoFundMe Page Set Up For Woman Attacked By Knife In Soap Lake

There's now a GoFundMe page for a woman who was reportedly attacked by her husband at an ice cream shop in Soap Lake last Thursday.

Alma Acevedo told police her husband cut her throat after they found her bleeding from the neck on the sidewalk in front of the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop.

The GoFundMe page says Acevedo will have a long and arduous recovery, and is asking for donations to help with her medical bills.

"As a community, we have an opportunity to come to her aid in her darkest hour," reads the GoFundMe page message. "Alma needs our support to cover the medical expenses that have accumulated due to the injuries she sustained during the attack."

Officers say 51-year-old Samuel Montoya of Quincy fled the scene, but later turned himself in to Ephrata Police.

He faces Attempted First-Degree Murder charges.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $15,000 to help Aceveda.

"Together, we can lift the burden of medical expenses and alleviate the financial strain on Alma's shoulders," reads a portion of the message.

Find the GoFundMe page here.