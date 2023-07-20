No Injuries In Pickup-Semi Head On Crash On US 2 Near Baker Flats

U.S. Hwy. 2 was partially blocked for four-and-a-half hours Wednesday afternoon from a pickup and semi crash.

A 2007 GMC Sierra with a flatbed trailer driven by 78-year-old Robert Thomson of East Wenatchee was westbound near Baker Flats when it crossed the center line and its trailer hit an oncoming semi.

Troopers called the crash a "glancing head-on" collision.

Neither Thompson nor the driver of the east bound semi, 47-year-old Thomas Dunagan of Spokane Valley, were injured.

Image of US 2 head on crash 7-19-2023 from Washington State Patrol.

Thompson will get a ticket for hauling an overloaded trailer.

Traffic was reduced to one lane from about noon until 4:30pm Wednesday.

Both Thompson and Dunagan were wearing seatbelts when the crash took place.