Fast Food Foodies like me are looking forward to seeing us finally get the first ever Raising Cane’s location in Washington. What exciting news! I'm still trying to get over the fact that we have an Ezell's Chicken and a Chik-Fil-A here.

via GIPHY

I first saw the story about Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers' exciting plans to open a location here in Washington when King 5 News posted about it on Twitter (I mean, on X), my bad. I wish there were more of these national fast food chain locations in Central WA so that I could enjoy them all the time like the people on the West side of the state get to do! </ends rant lol>

Raising Cane's First Location in WA Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

I am nosy as h*ll, so I had to look a bit further into this hot gossip about Raising Cane’s opening a location in Washington. You see, I was recently visiting Las Vegas and I had meant to try out Raising Cane’s, but I opted for Dave’s Hot Chicken. Now, I’m kind of kicking myself in the “biscuits” for not sampling Raising Cane’s food so that I can know whether or not I should be excited about this news.

Raising Cane's Bold Leap into WA with Its 1st Location

Commercial real estate firm, Ewing Clark Inc, has just filed for a pre-submittal conference to open up a Raising Cane’s in Washington.

Get our free mobile app

RAISING CANE’S MOST POPULAR MENU ITEMS

Fans of Raising Cane’s menu of course come for the chicken fingers, but they stay for things like:

Raising Cane's Gallons of sweet tea and lemonade

Jug of Sweet Tea from Raising Canes RaisingCanes.com loading...

Raising Cane’s sauce for dipping their crinkle cut fries

Canes Sauce at Raising Canes RaisingCanes.com loading...

Raising Cane's Texas Toast

Texas Toast from Raising Canes RaisingCanes.com loading...

And tailgater party platters of 25 up to 100 chicken fingers.

100-pc Finger Tailgater at Raising Canes RaisingCanes.com loading...

Initial Reactions to the News the 1st Raising Cane's Is Coming to WA As news spreads across Washington state about a Raising Canes (finally) coming here, foodies have started sharing their excitement and in some cases, disappointment, on social media.

Post Malone Collector Cups at Raising Canes order.raisingcanes.com loading...

The Puget Sound Business Journal had the full scoop on which Washington state store Raising Cane’s wants to take over, which is the old American Apparel store in the U-District (University District). Construction renovation costs and permit fees to open up Washington’s first Raising Cane���s Chicken Fingers is estimated to cost $2M, according to a Building & Land Use Pre-Application with the city of Seattle.

MORE TO READ:

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.