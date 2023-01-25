We have made it to the new year and even the lunar new year (hello, Year of the Rabbit). We just survived the great Egg Shortage of 2022 due to a tragic case of avian bird flu, and hopefully no more shortages are coming up anytime soon. (One can hope, right?) Heck, we are still reeling from how hard it was to find yeast and toilet paper in Washington state and meat in California during the COVID pandemic!

Do you remember some of Washington's top shortages of 2022? Perhaps in your neck of the woods you didn't see a shortage of things on the list below, but as for the rest of us spread across Washington state, we can recall some of these supply chain and other shortages just like it happened yesterday.

WHAT WE RAN OUT OF IN 2022

HungerTracker.com helped us review some of the top 10 Things we ran out of in 2022 in Washington and California.

Top 10 Food Shortages in 2022 for WA and CA

1 . Baby Formula

Baby Formula Lucy Wolkski on Unsplash loading...

When we ran out of baby formula in Washington, we found alternatives. Some parents turned to their local food banks for formula supplies and others reached out to their communities for donated breast milk.

2 . Eggs and Egg Nog

Eggs Morgane Perraud on Unsplash loading...

"The Eggpocalypse has hit my area, at last. Vons, Trader Joe’s, Costco - no eggs. Hope this doesn’t get in the way of baking my Christmas cookies." - Grocery Shopper in Southern California

"Currently none available and no shelf space reserved which infers it may be a while before restocking happens, if at all." - Grocery Shopper in San Francisco

"I work at Costco, we also don't have eggs for two days running now." - Employee in Sacramento

3 . Hot Cheetos/Takis/Funyuns

Hot Cheetos Kristi Johnson on Unsplash loading...

The only reason I found out that there was a Hot Cheetos, Takis, and Funyuns shortage in 2022 was because my 11-year-old daughter had requested some Hot Cheetos as a treat and I was going to get a bag of Funyuns. When I went to the local grocery store, there were none to be found--for a couple of weeks!

4 . Tampons

Tampons Natracare on Unsplash loading...

5 . Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter Saher Suthriwala on Unsplash loading...

"Walmart was completely out of peanut butter, except for a couple of jars of Reece's peanut butter." - Grocery shopper in Vancouver

6 . Pet Food

Pet Food Zhaolong on Unsplash loading...

"Went to [Trader Joe's] yesterday and now we are beginning to see empty shelves, especially dog food and cat litter, and the freezers were sparsely populated." - Grocery Shopper in Washington

7 . Chicken

Chicken Wings Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

"I was in Walmart yesterday and I did notice e there was maybe 10 jars of peanut butter on the shelf, very little chicken." Grocery Shopper in Washington

8 . Milk

Empty Shelves in the Grocery Store Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

"No whole milk or organic whole milk in the store. Went to one Ralphs and two Vons and it was the same everywhere." - Grocery Shopper in San Diego

9 . Spices

Spices Nikoli Afina on Unsplash loading...

"Fred Meyer has empty spots throughout the store, spices scarce and expensive. Diabetic jellies are non existent." Grocery Shopper in Washington

10 . Coffee Creamers

Coffee Creamer Alex Boyd on Unsplash loading...

"My boy and I went to the Walmart yesterday, and the ENTIRE section where milk, coffee creamer, half and half, etc was totally empty." - Grocery Shopper in Sequim

