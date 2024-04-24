The deadline for applications to join a delegation from the Wenatchee Valley that will visit sister city Misawa, Japan this September is looming.

The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association has extended the application deadline to those who are interested in joining the 2024 delegation until May 1st.

The delegation has traditionally spent 2-3 days touring Tokyo, 5-6 days staying in Misawa with a family, attending a festival in Misawa, and participating in numerous Misawa City functions. The Wenatchee Valley delegation has typically been a mix of local dignitaries or elected officials, Apple Blossom Festival Royalty, business leaders, teachers, and student ambassadors but any resident is welcome to participate.

The Wenatchee Delegation will travel between September 27th and October 6th, 2024th when the city of Misawa celebrates the 93rd Anniversary of Miss Veedol's transpacific flight to East Wenatchee.

Interested participants can anticipate the total cost per person including airfare, room & board, and all tours or excursions at approximately $2,500.

Adults and youth in 7th grade or older are encouraged to apply at this link

For more information, contact the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association: wenatcheemisawa@gmail.com

The Misawa Sister City Association was formed to strengthen the climate of friendship between the cities of Misawa, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee by promoting cultural exchange. The Association tries to further the historical significance of the first non-stop trans-Pacific flight from Misawa, Japan to East Wenatchee, WA by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon in October 1931. Read More

