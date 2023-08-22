💔

For some, getting divorced might as well feel like someone you love had died. Well, it is for those divorced couples who never have to see each other again. If you have kids together and end up getting divorced, you'll likely be forced to co-parent with that SOB (ha!), whether you like it or not. In Washington state, the divorce rates have been on a rollercoaster. Some years, the rate is really up there, the next year, the divorce cases by county dip down a bit.

THE DECLINE OF MARRIAGES IN WASHINGTON STATE

Fewer lovers + friends are getting married these days. This comes from many factors, including people not wanted to get remarried again because their first marriage was HORRIBLE. Then there's those who are postponing marriage until they can afford the wedding, or are too busy, or prefer living together to avoid giving half of their money and property in the event of a divorce.

Getting married is also not something people get forced to do anymore. My parents were one of the couples of yesteryear who were forced to get married. Many forced marriages end up staying together forever, but some are only staying because it used to be taboo to be a divorcée or a single person.

It's also no longer "shameful" to be a single person in their 40s and 50s. I'm old enough to remember when women would be called "Old Maids" if they were never married and over a certain age.

Then you have people like me, someone who yearns to be married someday but can't find their someone. That doesn't mean I don't snack on my popcorn and sip tea whenever I hear about other people's messy divorces in Hollywood. You would think their stories would be enough to make me swear off marriage altogether, the way some of those divorces get so nasty!

WHY DO PEOPLE STILL WANT TO GET MARRIED ANYMORE?

Because we're dummies, that's why! We believe in things like "love" and "companionship", and want to spend our lives thinking about and caring about someone else who happens to find us remotely attractive, funny, resourceful, and/or wonderful.



via GIPHY

Top 5 Counties in WA with the Worst Divorce Rates 💔Yikes, we weren't expecting the divorce rates to be so high in a couple of these Washington state counties.

MORE TO READ:

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.