Amber Alert Issued In Connection to Wiley School Shooting

Ed Note: Correction made - suspected vehicle is a Toyota Corolla, not a Toyota Camry.

This evening, the Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of one-year-old Roman Huizar.

Roman Huizar is the child of wanted suspect Elias Huizar, who is believed to be connected with the shooting outside of Wiley Elementry School on April 22. The Amber Alert indicates that Elias Huizar is wanted by the West Richland Police Department as a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife and girlfriend.

Huizar is believed to be driving a Silver 2009 Toyota Corolla, Washington License plate number CBZ4745.

If you have any information or see the vehicle, Roman Huizar, or Elias Huizar, please call 9-1-1.

