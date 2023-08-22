Is Your Dog’s Name Among Washington State’s Most Popular?

Naming a new pet can be a challenge. There really aren't any 'rules' like there are with naming your kids. You can name your dog, cat, bird, or rodent anything that you think sounds good. When I was young we had a dog named Shamrock...there was zero chance I'd have a brother or sister with the same name.

Some people look to something personal, or something that strikes them as fitting of their or their pet's personality. Others look to lists or trends to help inspire a name if they are having trouble settling on something. Most great pet names are one or two syllables at most. The following are among the most popular dog names in Washington State...in case you need a little inspiration.

15. (Tie) Sadie and Oliver

Oliver is a name that traces to Old Norse (meaning ancestor's descendants) as well as the Latin and French words for olive tree. Sadie, a derivative of the name Sarah, originated from Hebrew and means "Princess".

14. Molly

Derived from the name Mary, is usually among the top dog names year in and year out. The name has origins in Hebrew and also from old English where it means "star of the sea".

13. Coco

This name ranks in the top ten nationally, but outside the top ten in Washington State. It is French in origin and is traditionally a used for female dogs.

12. Bear

This name you immediately think is bestowed upon large dogs, but I knew someone who had a little fluffball and named their pup bear...short for teddy bear. It is a German name that means strong and brave.

11. Lola

Lola is a derivative of Delores in Spanish language and means "sorrows". It has consistently been one of the most popular female dog names over the last decade.

10. Buddy

This name goes back to the 19th century, and as recently as 2020 was the most popular dog name. It is a nod to companionship and loyalty, two things man's best friend exemplifies.

9. Bailey

This name is combination of Middle English and Old French and is popular as a name for both male and female dogs.

8. Daisy

Taken from the flower and meaning "day's eye", it has been a popular dog name for decades.

7. Cooper

This name you may associate with a ranch or farm dog...as rugged as the dog to which it is attached. The name means barrel maker and comes from old English. Cooper is more popular in Washington State than the rest of the nation where it ranks 12th overall.

6. Milo

The origin of Milo is German but has links to Latin and Slavic. It means soldier in Latin and merciful in it's Slavic roots. Milo has been one of the more popular names in the country for some time.

5. Max

Short for Maximilian, Maxwell, Maxfield, or Maxine (depending on the country of origin), Max, meaning 'greatest', is rarely outside of the top five in popularity. Mainly used as a male dog's name, it was the most popular name in the U.S. for dogs in 2018.

4. Lucy

This name means 'light' in Latin and was given originally to babies born at dawn. Many look at their dogs as a shining ray of light in their lives, so it is a perfect fit for the lovely furry lady in your life..

3. Charlie

Meaning "free", Charlie is the perfect name for a free spirited pup, be it male or female. Charlie is in the top five nationally as well as in Washington State. it was the second most popular dog name in 2021.

2. Bella

Meaning 'beautiful' in Italian, Bella has been one of the most popular names for female dogs in the U.S. for the last few years, and is number one in the U.S. as of this writing.

1. Luna

This is the top name in Washington State and number two in the U.S. Coming from the Latin word for moon, Luna is a name that spans all breeds and sizes of pups and is also the name of a Roman god. Luna was the most popular dog name worldwide in 2021.

These were just the 15 most popular dog names in Washington State. Catch the full list of the top 50 names complied by Stacker by clicking here.