Devastated Washington Parents Received Wrong Child To Bury

The greatest loss a parent can experience is that of a child. It is against the natural order that what is brought in to the world after you, as a part of you, leaves before you. The circumstance behind the loss matters less than the perennial ache that follows.

Understanding that losing a child is the ultimate trauma for a parent, what happened to one Washington State couple compounded that trauma with a horror no parent should ever experience. According to a recent article by The Longview Daily News, the story began nearly three years ago, in Aprill of 2022, with the birth of Khalisee Brian Crabill to Vanessa Barker and Robert Crabill Jr.of Cowlitz County.

Khalisee would pass away later that year in July. Around that time (June of 2022) a woman named Chelsea Hurst gives birth to child in Cowlitz County that was stillborn. This is where a parent's worst fear became reality.

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office Made A Massive Mistake

Khalisee's parents buried their son in Kelso...at least they thought they did. What is interesting to note is that the Coroner's position in Cowlitz County was up for election in November of 2022. The coroner at that time was Tim Davidson, who had served in that position since being appointed (then later elected) in 2006.

Davidson was challenged that November, and was defeated by current coroner Dana Tucker. It was right after Tucker took office in January of 2023 that a massive mistake was found.

Vanessa Barker and Robert Crabill Jr.were not given the body of their daughter Khalisee to bury, but that of Chelsea Hurst's stillborn child. According to the Daily News' investigation, Tucker notified both families once her office discovered what happened.

Tucker told the paper that her predecessor's office was supposed to send both bodies to a morgue in Kelso but only Hurst's child arrived. It was then confused and given to the wrong parents.

Not long after, the body of Hurst's child was exhumed and cremated. There is no word what happened to the body of two month old Khalisee Crabill. That may be the ultimate horror of it all.