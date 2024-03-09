Do you remember when a cow fell off a cliff In Chelan?

I was driving home from work the other day and I was on the phone with my buddy lawn in the tri-cities. (Yes, hands free.) And he mentioned something very strange. He asked me if I remember when the cow fell off the Cliff in Manson in 2007 and I said no. It was a strange story and in retrospect funny but at the time I'm sure it was frightening.

Charles and Linda Everson were on vacation in Lake Chelan. They were staying in Manson celebrating their one-year anniversary. Driving along, minding their own business when a 600-pound Heffer fell off a 200-foot cliff and landed on their minivan. The good news? Charles and Linda were OK. The bad news, the cow, named Michelle, had to be put down.

To my way of thinking, the strangest part of this whole thing is that Charles and Linda became instant celebrities. Newspaper and online media were trying to contact them from all over the United States. And they were getting calls from. Europe. Asia, Australia, Africa.

All of this has gotten me to thinking, what are the odds? So, I thought I'd try something new, and I went to ChatGPT. It's an AI, it should know everything, right? So, I asked ChatGPT what are the odds of a cow falling on my car?

This is the answer that I received.

"The odds of a cow falling on your car are extremely low and would depend on various factors such as where you live, how often cows are present near roads or highways, and other specific circumstances. In general, though, such an event is exceedingly rare."

Thank you ChatGPT for nothing. In my opinion, that's a cop out. If AI is such a big deal, it should give me a real answer, Give me some numbers. (No, that's not going to happen. Moving along.)

Well years later, Lake Chelan had a Falling Cow Festival in June of 2023.

According to lakechelan.com,

“Grab your boots and get ready to dance the night away with the LakeCOWboys, enjoy delicious BBQ, enter the raffles for great prizes, let the kids pet LIVE cuddly farm animals, pose in the photo booth, drink Falling Cow wines, and hopefully catch one of the Flying Bovine parachuting (weather dependent) from the Helicopter.”

Now, in preparation for this article, I did a lot of surfing around on the Internet. You can't imagine how many references there are to falling cows. In Europe, In the United States. You can actually buy falling cow signs.

Yes, really, I think I want one. Maybe I'll see you at this year's Falling cow Festival.

