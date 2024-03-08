Wenatchee High School Principal To Also Become Athletic Director

Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson will add the responsibility of Athletic Director to his duties this summer.

The move is a cost-cutting measure as the district will not look to replace current Athletic Director Jim Beeson, who is retiring at the end of June.

The Wenatchee School District is trying to cut $8.6 million in spending by the beginning of the next school year to shore up a budget shortfall.

In a news release, the district said the hiring process for an athletic director will take place when the financial landscape is more favorable.

Anderson will take over the position on July 1. An activities coordinator will be identified among existing staff to assist Anderson with the day-to-day operations of athletics.

The news release said the AD position and Panther athletics play a vital role in Wenatchee High School culture and the community, but budget reductions and the need to stabilize enrollment will delay the hiring of an external candidate for the time being.

Anderson is in his ninth year as principal at Wenatchee High School. He also served as the athletic director at Rogers High School in Spokane for four years.

According to the news release, Anderson will meet with parents and community members in an effort to grow the athletic program.

The release says he'll try to boost the athletic program's standing in the community by building pride and affinity in Panther Athletics.

"We are confident that Eric's experience and expertise will be a great asset to our athletic program during this transition time," said Superintendent Dr. Kory Kalahar. "We are excited to have him take on this new role and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make."

Beeson was the Athletic Director at Wenatchee High School for 10 years. He was named District 6 Athletic Director of the Year for 4A schools in 2018 and Big 9 Athletic Director of the Year in 2017.