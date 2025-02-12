70-foot illuminated cross in Leavenworth in doubt. Going to court.

On my daily morning commute to work. Coming down 97, eight towards Wenatchee, one of the things that I see is. On most days, a large, illuminated cross overlooking the Wenatchee Valley. One of my coworkers here in the office who works down the hall wrote an extensive article about the cross and the people who put it up and support it.

You may already have read about this, now we have an organization that's trying to put one up overlooking Leavenworth. It's cited on a piece of private property and the organization that's trying to get this construction done is now encountering problems.

According to SeattleTimes.com,

‘when a local Christian prayer group started building a 70-foot, LED-lit cross on a forested ridge above town last summer, it touched off a dispute that has roiled the community and could well end up in court.’

It seems that there hasn't been this much turmoil among Leavenworth residents since the city fathers approved the construction permit in 2019 for the “Alpine roller coaster.”

The Leavenworth prayer group that's trying to put up the 70-foot illuminated cross says that they didn't realize that they needed a construction permit when it was being built on private property. Currently, whether or not they can build the cross on this property is a moot point since they have to wait until the spring thaw before they can continue construction. Right now, all they have is a big stick with guy wires.

Personally. I see the cross in Wenatchee as I'm driving in and I say “ohh that's nice.” But I don't have any personal ideology that is either for or against it being there.

There seems to be a great division of opinion among the residents of the small mountain community of Leavenworth. As to whether this cross should or should not be there, I'm not going to weigh in on the pros and cons, I'll let you do that.

Plans for 70-foot lighted cross above Leavenworth divide mountain town | The Seattle Times



