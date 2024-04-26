It’s Apple Blossom time, and it’s food in the park in Wenatchee.

So, this Thursday (4/25) was the first official day of the Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee, WA. All of the food vendors set up in Memorial Park and Wenatchee, and we have a few new vendors as well as the old favorites. Memorial Park becomes one of the centers of activity for the Apple Blossom Festival. They have a performance stage setup. They also have a giant beer garden. (It seems to get bigger every year.)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

Both the youth parade this weekend (4/27) and the grand parade next weekend (5/4) go right by the park.

It's been a tradition in my life for several years that I always go on the first day that the park is open for food, and I order my favorite, curry chicken over fried rice from the YC Cafe. (Cuc Tran Cafe on Wenatchee Ave.)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

It's a relatively mild green Curry with chicken over fried rice, and it is honestly quite awesome. I also decided to get an egg roll as well, which is very crispy and good. They also have other tasty things on the menu, like teriyaki chicken on a stick, pan fried noodles and fried rice.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

So, what are some of the other opportunities for food in the park this season? We have some vendors that have been with us for several years that bring good food value. Ziegler's Bratwurst house, Kaleenka Pierogi, Inna's Cuisine, (Get the salmon dinner.) Whites all American concessions, (best foot long corn dog) Big Buddha Teriyaki, (Pad Thai noodles.)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

There are also a couple of new vendors this year. We have one coffee vendor. And something I haven't tried before. The place is called Mac Daddy's. At least Four different versions of Mac and cheese, including bacon mac and cheese. And pulled pork mac and cheese. (now they have my attention)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

I am going to try to go there every day for lunch and try something different. This is not the best two weeks for my diet but I gotta' tell ya, I love it.

How about a footlong corn dog?

California's Marin County Holds Drive Thru Food Fair Getty Images loading...

