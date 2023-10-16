Are you ready for a good scare? start planning now. 

Over the years the Wenatchee valley has had a great tradition of having some of the best haunted houses in eastern Washington. Members of theater groups like Mission Creek Players and Music Theater of Wenatchee would cooperate to create the best “Haunted House” experience possible. I remember that the biggest difficulty over the years was finding a suitable venue to create the attraction. The most recent venue is now the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Photo by Jeff Blackburn Photo by Jeff Blackburn loading...

On the Museum web site www.wenatcheevalleymuseum.org/haunted-museum/ it says, “Journey through the museum’s creepy underground hallways, intricate mazes, secret passageways, and several themed rooms that rival scenes from Hollywood horror classics.”

Volunteers work to create a compelling and sometimes shocking experience. The days and hours that the attraction is operating are limited so if you want to attend plan it now and get your tickets in advance.

Photo by Jeff Blackburn Photo by Jeff Blackburn loading...

The web site says, “The Haunted Museum opens nightly at 6 PM on October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. Our last tour will be at approximately 9 PM. Bring a friend or a group of up to six people. We may split up your group if you purchase more than six tickets. We will not combine separate groups.”

“There is also a “not-so-spooky haunted museum will be from 3-5 PM in conjunction with Wenatchee Downtown Association’s Trick-or-Treat the Avenue event on Halloween from 3–5 PM. This event will give younger kids, families, and those not quite ready for the full Haunted Museum experience a chance to enjoy a less spooky haunted museum. Wear your costume and explore the Haunted Museum with the lights on to find all the Treat Spots scattered throughout the building.”

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center loading...

“Tickets are $15 each when you pre-register and $20 at the door. Just beware, wait times may vary, and tickets have been known to sell out quickly. Purchase online now to save $5 on your ticket and secure your spot.”

Anyone who wishes to go to the Hunted Museum needs to keep in mind that this is an intense experience and the disclaimer below is no joke. Please read and take it to heart.

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center loading...

DISCLAIMER:

"This attraction contains bright flashing lights, lasers, fog machines, scent devices, loud noises, startle effects, confined spaces, stairs, and dark areas. If any of these harms you or you know you will have a bad reaction, do not enter.

You should not enter this attraction if you have asthma, heart condition, are prone to seizures, physical ailments, respiratory or any type of medical problem, are pregnant, or suffer any form of mental disease, including claustrophobia. Do not come to this attraction if you are drunk or high. The Haunt is NOT recommended for children under 13. No refunds will be issued."

Photo by Jeff Blackburn Photo by Jeff Blackburn loading...

This is a fund-raising event for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, A worthy institution and deserves your support. For all the information you need go to www.wenatcheevalleymuseum.org/haunted-museum/