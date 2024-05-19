Another week, another Internet scam, this time on Facebook. 

If it seems like every week goes by and we see yet another Internet scam. Well, that's because there is. This time it's based on Facebook. Keep in mind that the root purpose of all these scams, whether it's on your computer, your e-mail, your smart Phone, or what have you, they want your information, as much of your information as they can possibly get, so that they can then penetrate your bank accounts and take your money.

If you received an invoice for something you never purchased, and they want you to confirm something. Don't do it. Delete it.

So here is what's freaking some people out on Facebook.

basically, it mimics the message you would get from Facebook when somebody violates the community standards.

According to BBB.com,

“You receive an email that appears to come from Facebook and says something like this: “Recently, we discovered a breach of our Facebook Community Standards on your page. Your page has been disabled for violating Facebook Terms. If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a review and file an appeal at the link below.” The message may also state that if you don’t act in the next 24 hours, Facebook will delete your account permanently.”

The e-mail will include a link that looks like it goes to Facebook but look closer because it does not. Do not click that link. Here's a trick if you hover your cursor over that link, you can actually read what the link really directs to, and you will see that it is not a Facebook link at all.

It's a classic phishing scam, again, trying to get as much of your personal information as possible.

Things to remember to protect yourself.

Don't freak out, be calm.

Verify the claims, make sure they're true (or not true)

Always log into your account directly not through a link provided by someone else

Guard your login credentials carefully. Don't ever give them to a third party

Be watchful. Protect yourself.

If you get an e-mail from me asking for money trust me, it's a scam.

