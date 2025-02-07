A dozen residents were displaced after an apartment fire in Wenatchee on Thursday evening.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews arrived just after 7pm to a structure fire in the 400 block of King Street.

Damage to an apartment building on King Street jumped to the next door residence. Image: WVFD video

The fire had already engulfed the side of the apartment building and an entrance to two units. Brett said the fire had also reached a home next door to the apartment building.

Damage to a home adjacent to the apartment fire on King Street Feb. 6th, 2025 Image: WVFD video

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames at the neighboring property and limited damage to the home's exterior. Firefighters also knocked down the fire with minimal damage in two apartment units. The fire damage was not heavy, but the smoke impact to three other units forced the residents to seek housing assistance from Red Cross.

No one was home at the fire-damaged units and there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.