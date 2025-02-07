Olympia's House Environment and Energy Committee held a public hearing for legislation taking aim at the carbon emissions from the state's cows.

H.B. 1630 says cows produce methane, a greenhouse gas, and hopes this measure will assist in future efforts to combat wildfires, drought, and record-breaking summer temperatures. It also says the aim is to simply understand the scale of methane emissions from dairy farms.

13th District Representative and member of the Committee Alex Ybarra spoke on the bill requiring dairy farmers to measure cow methane emissions for possible regulation under the Climate Commitment Act.

In simpler terms, Republicans warn the bill could end up taxing cow flatulence and burps.

The committee held a public hearing Thursday morning on the bill. Rep. Ybarra says arguments against the bill seemed to fall on flat ears.

"I thought it was a pretty crazy bill. I'm planning on voting no," Rep. Ybarra said. "All it's going to do is make our dairymen and cattlemen raise prices on everything they produce."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says more than a third of methane emissions come from livestock and agricultural practices. The agency also says a single cow produces between 154 and 264 pounds of methane gas per year.

Democrat Rep. Lisha Parsley, who introduced the bill, says there is no language in the legislation stating the measurement of carbon will lead to higher taxes on dairy farmers or cattle ranchers.

The bill must pass a committee vote before the House votes on it. Rep. Parshley first introduced the legislation in late January.