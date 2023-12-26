A few years ago, my oldest son gave me an air fryer for Christmas it was pretty cool. It didn't take me long to discover the dirty little secret about that particular model of air fryer, it was next to impossible to keep clean. Now it's a disgusting, black, crusty mess. I've tried everything to clean it and it just won't come clean.

I'm about ready to sneak up on somebody's dumpster and toss it in. There are now much better air fryers out there. New technology makes them much easier to clean.

Meanwhile, according to WJW. "Over 300,000 plus air fryers that were sold. in stores like Walmart and target are being recalled because of a burn hazard."

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, “Empower Brands is recalling two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer.“

“The plastic connector that can be used to combine two food baskets inside of the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard.”

WJW says. “The recall applies to air fryers labeled: PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryer models DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.”

You can find a model number on the bottom of each unit or the unit’s power cord.

So, do I need a new air fryer? I mean, it is kind of the American way to use it once and throw it away right. What would I get?

Just before Christmas I was wandering through Costco and looked at this one.

The Ninja Foodie Air Fryer oven. I think this might be the way to go, it looks really easy to clean. I have seen them advertised on TV, although I've avoided the infomercials.

Just look at it. It's so pretty.

Yes, I think there may be a ninja foodie in my future. It's just so shiny.