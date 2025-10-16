A few weeks ago, I got my flu shot. I fall into a couple of different categories that make the flu shot recommended, and a couple of weeks ago the CDC announced that they have their latest iteration of the COVID-19 vaccine ready to go.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The agency approved a federal vaccine advisory panel’s recommendation last month urging people to first consult a clinician before getting the coronavirus shot. The move marked a shift from previous CDC policy that made vaccines widely available to nearly all Americans without question or cost.’

Now, I realize that there's a certain amount of controversy around this whole COVID vaccine issue and the decision to get that vaccine is certainly up to you, here's what the CDC has to say.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The acting CDC director Jim O'Neill said, “Informed consent is back,” Basically what that means is you're not required to get the vaccine, but what you should probably do is talk to your doctor or other health professional that you rely on and find out what they have to say and what their recommendations are. If you fall into certain health categories, for instance 65 and older with other health issues, you might seriously consider getting the vaccine.

Now, if you're not sure what the CDC means when they say, consult a clinician, then they will make it easy for you. The CDC website has a list of healthcare professionals that you can contact, and they will be more than happy to discuss your personal situation with you.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The important thing is to learn the facts, understand the health advantages and possible risks, and then make an informed decision.

CDC recommends coronavirus vaccine with a new caveat. Here’s what to know | The Seattle Times



COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt



