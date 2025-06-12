I love the movies, but sometimes I don't love the sequels of the movies. I'm hoping that this will be an exception. 1978 was a strange year, and it certainly brought forth a few strange movies. But the one we're going to talk about in particular is “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes”.

The idea of movie executives sitting in some smoky backroom somewhere making decisions on what movies you're going to see is probably correct. As long as you understand that the smoke in the backroom was not generated by cigars. (If you know what I mean.)

I can't imagine anybody going into a meeting and pitching the idea of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. “Dude, they're giant tomatoes and they're killing People, and they got a great song”.

Now there have been a few cheesy sequels of this cheesy movie (Killer Tomatoes Strike Back and Killer Tomatoes Eat France). But the latest sequel actually has my attention, and it's because of the cast that's involved.

According to msn.com,

‘Perhaps the best part of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence is its amazing cast, which includes the likes of David Koechner (Anchorman) as the U.S. president's Press Secretary, and Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier) as the film's first victim. John Astin (Gomez from The Addams Family) is also on board to reprise his role of Professor Nicholas Mortimer Gangreen from previous movies, as is Oscar-nominee Eric Roberts. Samantha Bailey’

I love this idea, and I haven't been smoking anything. As far as we know, there's no trailer yet, no release date and there may not even be a script, but whatever they come up with I am all in. I want to see it even if it has to be on basic cable. Seriously, the word is that there will be a limited theatrical release, and it will probably be on or near Halloween.

To call this a movie franchise is actually being a bit generous. But remember, it came out in the late 70s when movie executives were a little confused about what the younger generation wanted to see, and were looking for something the baby boomers might find engaging.

