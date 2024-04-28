What is the wet bulb effect? And how can it kill you?

Here in the eastern part of Washington State, we're expecting another hot summer. We got lucky last year with a minimum of wildfires, but this year there's something else to worry about. It's called the Wet Bulb effect. I've never heard of this term before, so I had to look it up and here's what I found out.

Flushed man feeling hot in front of a fan tommaso79 loading...

according to msn.com,

“The wet-bulb effect kicks in when temperatures rise to 35C or more on the wet-bulb scale, coupled with very high humidity that prevents sweat from evaporating. The evaporation of sweat accounts for 80% of the cooling of the human body. If the body cannot cool down it will eventually overheat, triggering respiratory and cardiovascular issues and even death. If the victim cannot quickly find another way to cool off then the wet-bulb effect kills within six hours, according to a landmark study in 2010, reports Reuters.” (35C = 95F)

Well, Needless to say, this has got me a little freaked out. I know that we're going to have at least a week or two of 100° plus temperatures. The only saving grace is that our humidity is probably not going to be anywhere near as high as what they're warning about.

Lazy man sleeping instead of working Zoonar RF loading...

It is still going to be damn hot though. The term wet bulb effect comes from the use of thermometers. When you cover the bulb of a thermometer with a wet towel. The water evaporating from that towel causes the temperature to drop. (Your body cools off when it sweats.) In a 100% humidity situation your body cannot cool off.

As I said, it's highly unlikely that Eastern Washington is going to see 100% humidity with 100 plus degrees of temperature, but in the Gulf Coast that is going to be an issue and lots of people are going to be at risk. Especially if you're older or medically vulnerable. This applies to pets as well.

dog watching at you damedeeso loading...

some things to remember.

First and foremost, stay hydrated. Drink lots of water.

If you have to work outside, cover your head. Try to find some shade. (And drink lots of water.)

If you're older and at risk, know where you can find an air-conditioned location to relax. (And drink lots of water.)

In the summertime, your car is an oven. Don't forget to crack the windows and if you do have to drive in the midday. Give your car a chance to cool down before you get in it. (And drink lots of water.)

Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures MarianVejcik loading...

This summer. Be safe, stay cool and.... Well, you know. (drink lots of water)

The wet-bulb set to kill hundreds of thousands of people if temperatures and humidity levels continue to rise (msn.com)

An adaptability limit to climate change due to heat stress | PNAS

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days Every summer, it is bound to happen. A heat wave will show up and we will all feel like we are melting. Ice cream won't even stay solid long enough to eat it, it is THAT hot out! If you are looking for a few ways to stay cool, this list might help. But I'll warn you, a few of these ideas are a bit unusual.

If you'd like to dig more into a few of these tips, you can find more info at the CBC.ca website here. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days Every summer, it is bound to happen. A heat wave will show up and we will all feel like we are melting. Ice cream won't even stay solid long enough to eat it, it is THAT hot out! If you are looking for a few ways to stay cool, this list might help. But I'll warn you, a few of these ideas are a bit unusual.

If you'd like to dig more into a few of these tips, you can find more info at the CBC.ca website here. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio