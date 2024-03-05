7th District Rep. Joel Kretz Won’t Seek Another Term

Kretz and Maycumber will not seek 7th District Legislative House seats this fall; Kretz to retire, Maycumber running for Congress

The 7th Legislative District in Washington will be an open race for both seats as longtime Republican Rep. Joel Kretz (R-Wauconda) told House members Friday he will not seek a tenth term this fall.

Kretz has not released a statement but the House Republican Communications Director John Handy confirmed Kretz's decision, according to the Center Square.

Kretz (R-Wauconda) serves on the House Capital Budget and Agriculture and Natural Resources committees. He has previously served as the Deputy Minority Leader for House Republican lawmakers.

House Floor leader Jacquelin Maycumber (R-Republic) announced in February she is running for the 5th Congressional seat held by Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, who is retiring.

That leaves an open race with both incumbents deciding to not seek re-election in the 7th Legislative District which covers all of Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties and parts of Douglas, Grant, and Spokane counties.

Kretz, 67, raises cattle and horses at his home in Okanogan County.

Handy said a 2023 profile on Kretz noted the lifelong resident of Washington grew up on Mercer Island but his black cowboy hat, cowboy boots and bolo tie made him look like a character in "Yellowstone"

Fellow 7th District lawmaker Senator Shelly Short (R-Addy) told the Center Square she will miss working alongside Kretz

Short said Kretz “brought common sense and a style unto his own to the legislature. He worked tirelessly to keep government out of the lives of his constituents and to fight against onerous regulations that threatened making a living from the land.”

