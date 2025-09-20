If you're a connoisseur of the mixed drink. You are probably going to be excited about this next announcement. The New York City Bar, Death and Co, currently with four locations around the country is coming to Seattle.

According to axios.com,

‘Death & Co, the famous New York City cocktail bar, is branching out to Seattle, with a new location in Pioneer Square set to open early next year.

The bar is credited with helping launch the 21st century cocktail renaissance, while also spawning a trio of cocktail books (one of which won a James Beard award).’

Although it's important that they've decided to move into the Seattle area, it's even more important that they chose Pioneer Square. Pioneer Square has had its problems in the past but is currently having its own renaissance over the last couple of years.

Years ago, I spent some time going to clubs in Pioneer Square sampling the live music scene. The music was wonderful, but Pioneer Square was much less safe than it is now. Back in those days, being in Pioneer Square after midnight was probably not the smartest move.

The founder of Death and Co, David Kaplan Decided to bring the bar to Seattle because of the food and beverage industry and also because of the history of Pioneer Square.

Death and Co Seattle will be found at 419 Occidental Ave, and they hope to be open in the spring of 2026.

