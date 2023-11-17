Four More Arrests Made In Fatal Moses Lake Drive-By

Police in Grant County have arrested four more suspects in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last weekend in Moses Lake.

Detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department made the arrests yesterday (Thursday, Nov. 16) at around 5 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Russell Avenue.

In custody are 20-year-old Juan M. Gonzalez, 19-year-old Eduard Avalos, 19-year-old Jorge Barcenas-Lozano, and a 17-year-old male, all from Moses Lake.

Gonzalez, Avalos, and Barcenas-Lozano have all been charged with rendering criminal assistance, with Gonzalez also facing an additional charge of intimidating a witness.

The 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld, has been charged with First-Degree Murder, as well as assault, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center, while the other three were booked into the Grant County Jail.

A fifth suspect, a 17-year-old male who's name is also being withheld, was arrested on Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement on Stradford Road.

The five suspects were all arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that happened in the Montlake Park area on Sunday.