Meet Rosie and More Adoptable Pets at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
Meet ROSIE Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) staff will tell you Rosie is a sweet girl. She loves treats, and being with people who will take her for a walk and give her attention.
The WVHS staff says Rosie would be such an easy dog to adopt into your family because she is grateful for simple things. All Rosie needs is a kind, gentle family with people who will love her and offer a furever home.
Here is the rundown on Rosie if you would like to adopt her
Rosie
Age: 7 Years
Sex: Female
Breed: Large/Mixed Breed (44+ Pounds full-grown)
Animal ID: 54721954
Adoption fee: $150
More Adoptable Dogs Like Rosie
