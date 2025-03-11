I found a surprise at the Costco bakery in Wenatchee

Every Sunday after breakfast. My son and I go hit Costco. We arrive just before they open, that way we can breeze through the aisles and get out of there in 10 to 15 minutes, no problem. It's been several weeks since the Costco bakery has had some kind of pie available and believe me, I check every week because I kind of like pie. (It shows.)

So, imagine my joy over the weekend when I discovered something new In the Costco bakery. (And it is pie shaped.) It is an Apple Berry pie, it's huge, it's got to weigh like 5 lbs. I saw that thing and I knew I had to get it because, you know, it could be great. (I don't want to miss out on great.)

According to Parade.com,

‘The sizable 4-pound, 12-ounce pie features a juicy blend of apples and mixed berries baked into a golden brown lattice pie crust. In terms of price, this gargantuan treat will only set you back a meager $15.99, which works out to just under $2 per slice if you manage to cut eight even pieces.’

I have to confess, I was so excited about it I had to call my sister Jenny and tell her about it. I was a little surprised though, when she told me not to put it in the fridge. (That's my normal habit.) She told me that pies will last just as long if they just sit out on the counter. (Unless you have a big dog.)

She said, “you need to try at least one piece before you put it in the fridge” Apparently, refrigerating the pie makes the crust heavier and less flaky. So, I followed her directions and yes, it's true.

The mixture of raspberries and strawberries along with the apples is really kind of wonderful. The pie has a tart but sweet flavor. And to me anyway, I didn't even notice that the apples were there, except for the fiber.

$15.99 is a lot to spend on a pie, I get it. That comes down to about a penny less than $2.00 a slice. If you go for 8 slices.

I don't know about you, I think it's worth it.

