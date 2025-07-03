Officials report moderate growth over the last 2 days on the Pomas fire. The wildfire is now at 2,039 acres and remains mostly within the Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat River drainage, about 36 ,miles northwest of Entiat.

The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain without road access for firefighters and equipment.

550 personnel are assigned with 15 crews, 10 engines, 5 helicopters 4 dozers 4 water tenders

The main objective is a full suppression strategy to minimize the acres burned and minimize smoke impacts to surrounding communities. With the current weather forecast for climbing temperatures into early next week, smoke may become more visible from Entiat, Chelan, and Winthrop.

Two interagency hotshot crews are building direct containment line on the southern flank of the fire near Myrtle Lake, with aerial support from three Type 1 helicopters dropping buckets of water on the fire’s edge.

Additional crews, engines, timber fallers, dozers and heavy equipment are working along Tommy Creek Road, Shady Pass Road toward Chelan. Firefighters are laying sprinkler hoses around recreational residences.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has issued Stage 2 Public Use Restrictions that prohibit campfires, recreational shooting, and other activities, due to increasing fire danger.

There are currently no evacuation orders or threat to structures or homes. The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lakes, Silver Falls Trail and Campground are closed. The fire is 12 air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and currently poses no threat to that trail.

The fire was spotted June 13th and is burning in grass, shrubs and dead or downed timber within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire