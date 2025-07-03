The East Wenatchee City Council is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Councilmember Mark Botello, who is relocating to Arizona.

Botello was elected to Council Position 1 during the 2023 general election.

Individuals interested in filling the vacant seat have until July 30 to submit their applications. The newly appointed councilmember will be sworn in on September 2, 2025, and will serve the remainder of Botello’s term, which runs through December 31, 2028.