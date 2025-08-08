The East Wenatchee City Council will interview five councilmember candidates vying for Mark Botello's vacant position.

Botello Steps Down After Relocation

Botello served Position 1 after being elected in the 2023 general election. In June, he announced he will vacate the seat because he his moving out of the area.

The city began the process to replace Botello last month and received five applicants: Jason Grover, Kayla Hodges, Nicole Marra, John Sterk, and Taylor Stimmel.

Meet the Five Council Candidates

Grover is the sports tourism coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. He writes his vision is to continue growth and build consistency with trust and transparency.

Hodges serves as the RiverCom 911 administrative services specialist. She said she's interested in expanding the city's safe routes to school.

Marra, also known professionally as Nikki Darling, owns and operates the media and events company, Darling Productions LLC. She wrote East Wenatchee deserves a government that listens to its people, holds itself accountable, and prioritizes open communication.

Sterk is the pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in East Wenatchee. He also served on the city council from 2016-2023 but declined to run for reelection due to health issues. He said he is now healthier and wants to rejoin the council.

Stimmel is a consultant and former chiropractor. He said he hopes to see the city flourish through neighborliness, hard work, faith and family.

Council to Decide Aug. 15

Council members will interview each applicant and then select Botello's replacement at the Aug. 15 meeting.